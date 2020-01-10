Shikellamy school directors Wendy Wiest and Scott Karpinski addressed the district’s preliminary budget, which is $2.7 million short for the 2020-21 school year during Thursday's meeting.
Wiest said the budget was unacceptable and directors need to look at every line item. Karpinski said the district was $2 million shy last year. That resulted in a 3.5 mill tax increase and cost property owners about $60 in the increase.
Director Slade Shreck said the district needs to "roll up its sleeves and get to work."
"We need to start looking at everything," he said.
Business Manager Dave Sinopoli told the board last week that the estimated revenue for the upcoming budget would be $49.826 million while expenditures would be $52.522 million.
“The district has quite a bit of work to do from now until June to increase revenues and decrease expenditures,” Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
Shreck said he hopes the board will start to discuss Pennsylvania School Code Act 24, which would replace the current occupational tax the district imposes and put another $800,000 into the budget, Shreck said.
Shreck said the $800,000 is the uncollected tax from last year.
Currently, the district sends out a tax bill and the amount individuals pay is based on that person’s profession, Shreck said. But if a person decides to not pay the bill, or move, or just not work anymore, that money is hardly ever collected.
If the district chooses to go with Act 24, the district would receive the money from a person’s paycheck based on the salary they earn.
Directors would need to agree to put Act 24 on the May ballot. Then taxpayers would either vote for the change or vote no and leave it the way it is, according to law.
“I am in favor of putting it on the ballot,” Shreck said.
Earned income taxes are often collected directly from taxpayers’ paychecks where they work as a percentage of their pay.