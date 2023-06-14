SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will move forward with the now $7.7 million stadium project after directors voted 8-0 Tuesday to enter Phase 2 of the construction.
The $7.7 million — up from the original estimated price of $5.4 million — is for complete renovations, a turf playing field and a new track.
The stadium closed its gates on June 1 just after the high school graduation ceremony as phase 1 of the project began by ripping out the old grass field in preparation of installing a turf surface and track.
Phase 2 of the project includes accepting the bids of general contractor, Hepco Construction at $3,018,052.00, mechanical contractor Hosler Corportion at $310,000.00, plumping contractor Silvertip, Inc., at a price tag of $579,300.00, electrical contractor Stover’s Electric at $404,512.50, Musco Sports Lighting, LLC at a price of $352,721.00 for new stadium lighting and new poles and Keystone Sports Construction at a price of $35,218.67 for a javelin turf runway, according to Business Manager Brian Manning.
Directors also approved the placement of a javelin turf runway after director Jennifer Wetzel and Shikellamy teacher and Mayor Josh Brosious spoke on behalf of the team saying the runway is needed.
Wetzel told the board at a June 6 work session she wanted to make sure the track and field team athletes were also afforded the chance at getting a turf runway, especially because the cost was low while crews were on site.
Those costs will add on to the Keystone Sports Construction cost of $3,003,060.18 for the field turf, track replacement, site infrastructure and amenities upgrades and alternates number one, which is the removal and replacement of existing perimeter fencing and gates, Manning said.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district is hoping to have the turf completed before the fall sports season is underway, but said the district will have to wait and see about playing the beginning of the season for home games.
Phase 2 of the project would not get underway until after the football season is over, Bendle said.
Bendle said the Shamokin Area School District has agreed to let Shikellamy play its home games there if need be.
Architect representatives from the Schrader Group, of Philadelphia, told the board that some extra site work needs to be done, including moving a water line that currently runs under the football field.
The field will also receive a new six-lane track after core tests showed the existing track needs to be replaced.
“It will be a long process, however, it will provide a great facility for all the students and the community," Bendle said.