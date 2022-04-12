SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors are finalizing a 2022-2023 operating budget, which must be approved before June 30.
Last month, district officials said property owners should be able to look forward to a proposed budget that includes no new tax increase for the 2022-2023 school year.
Business Manager Brian Manning said that the district has worked hard and, thanks to tough decisions by the board, the financial future of Shikellamy looks good.
Last year at this time, Shikellamy faced a deficit that cost taxpayers a 2 mill tax increase.
The total budget is near $51 million with a deficit of $657,933, but both preliminary numbers will change throughout the process of adopting a final budget, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
During a work session last year, school board members agreed that they would not raise taxes more than 2 mills when they vote on a preliminary budget.
Manning previously said early numbers show the district will not have to raise taxes but the decision is up to the board.
Directors on Thursday reviewed financial figures throughout the district and will meet again in May.
A scheduled meeting on April 21 was canceled as Manning said he would not have much more information in the next week.
The next meeting will be held on May 3 at the Shikellamy Administration building on Packer Island.