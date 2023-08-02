SUNBURY — Former Danville Area School District High School Principal Jeremy Winn is expected to be hired on Aug. 15 as the new Shikellamy Assistant Superintendent, making it his third job in the last two months, according to district officials.
Jeremy Winn, who left the Danville Area School District as a high school principal earlier this year to take over the same role at Millville, began his tenure in Millville in early July. Winn interviewed with Shikellamy two weeks ago and was offered the job, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
The assistant superintendent role at Shikellamy became open when Mary Murphy Kahn resigned in May.
Millville posted its high school principal position as an "expected opening," in an advertisement on its website shortly after Winn interviewed.
Bendle said Winn is currently taking part in touring the facilities and being part of administrative meetings, despite not being officially hired by the board.
"It is not uncommon for a prospective candidate for a teaching position, an administrative position, or another position in the district to come in and meet with myself and/or building principals to learn about the district, get a tour of facilities and get knowledge of curriculum to start working on," Bendle said.
"Not only did Jeremy Winn come in, but also a prospective teaching candidate. Many times prospective candidates come in to administration meetings early to again start learning about the district," Bendle said. "This is a good thing that I have done and will continue to do with any candidate. We work to make Shikellamy a welcoming district to attract quality candidates."
Any employee starting to work prior to being hired at a public meeting is operating in a gray area, according to Melissa Melewsky, media counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
"Votes can only take place at a public meeting, and only if the issue is listed on the agenda and there’s been an opportunity for public comment," she said.
Melewsky said she does not know the situation at Shikellamy and was only speaking to the process, which she said she has seen across several districts.
"There are no exceptions to this rule. If the board voted to hire during an executive session, that would be in conflict with the Sunshine Act and create potential liability," Melewsky said "To address the potential liability, some agencies will ratify an action they believe may violate the law, but that’s obviously not the way it is supposed to work."
Bendle said he disagreed and the process has always been done this way.
"A majority of the board can dictate what goes on a board agenda for a vote," he said. "This is one way agenda items are created. Our next voting meeting is Aug. 15."
Mackenzie Christiana, senior manager of communications for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, said the organization does not comment on adopted policies by districts.
"PSBA’s policy services team supports members by tracking and researching state and federal laws, regulations, and court decisions related to the school board’s governance responsibilities," Christiana said in an email to The Daily Item.
District solicitor Mike Levin, of Philadelphia, did not respond for comment.
Melewsky said the procedure is inconsistent with the Sunshine Act because it equates to official action outside a public meeting and cuts the public, and their voice, out of the process.
Winn was earning $102,000 at Danville. Murphy Kahn was earning $115,000 in her role at Shikellamy.
Danville Area School District officials did not comment on Winn's departure and only said it was a personnel issue. The Daily Item has filed a Right to Know request for documents pertaining to Winn's departure and was denied. The newspaper is appealing to the state Office of Open Records.
Winn did not return a call for comment, nor did Shikellamy school board members, Wendy Wiest, Jeff Balastrini, Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Mike Thomas, Justin Lenner, Slade Shreck, Jennifer Wetzel and Lori Garman.
The district is down one director after former director Mike Stender resigned in May when he won a special election for State Representative. Directors have yet to fill the seat.