On a recent sunny morning, more than 250 fifth-graders from Shikellamy School District gathered at Dreamcatcher Farm, 2160 Hoffa Mill Road, Lewisburg, to harvest heads of lettuce and learn about organic farming practices.
The farm field trip was part of Evangelical Community Hospital’s Farm to School program and the culmination of a year of classroom learning about farming and healthy eating.
The program is led by Evangelical’s Community Health and Wellness (CHW) staff, all of whom were present at the Dreamcatcher Farm to assist students as they learned — in rotations — about orchard tree identification, the benefits of cover crops, how to raise chickens, how a hot house works, a hand tools demo, why weeding is necessary, what grows in a high tunnel, composting with microorganisms, and, of course, how to harvest lettuce correctly.
As they harvested, the students grinned from ear to ear, often talking about what they might make with their lettuce that night — salad, tacos or maybe even a smoothie, suggested one of the staffers. That led to some grimaces.
Prior to the field trip, students interacted with Dreamcatcher’s Farm Manager Leah Bingaman in the classroom. During one of the visits, students planted lettuce seeds, which were taken back to the farm to germinate and grow in the greenhouse. Bingaman planted the seedlings and tended to them until they were mature enough to harvest.
“This was the first time that many of the students had ever been on a farm and harvested something that they started from seed,” said Adrienne Breed, educator, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness.
Ann Dzwonchyk, educator, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness, said, “It comes full circle — from tiny seeds to harvest. I think they were very overwhelmed that it went from that tiny thing to something that they were taking home.”
She continued, “When Leah first visits the classroom, she generally talks about her farm and what they do. The second time, she gets more in-depth about the gardening — what it takes to raise a plant or any kind of vegetable — that it needs sunlight, water, and space — and how this organic farm is different from other conventional farms.”
Over the course of the year, students also met a local apple farmer, a bee farmer and a dairy farmer.
Dzwonchyk said, “We have always had a good relationship with Shikellamy. And when we talked about this program and how we wanted to develop it, we wanted to look at a school district we had a good working relationship with to pilot the program ... So we sat with one of the teachers, Mrs. Bowman, and told her what we were thinking. She agreed one hundred percent and thought it was fantastic.”
Fifth grade is an ideal target for this type of agriculture-based education, Dzwonchyk said, because the students are taking a more active role in their own daily meal choices.
Evangelical’s Farm to School program was the direct result of findings in Evangelical’s 2018 Community Health Needs Assessment, which is done every three years.
Sheila Packer, manager, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness, said, “One of the key identified needs was nutrition (related to) kids and obesity. We came up with this, because we already go into the schools quite often and this organically grew out of that.”
Breed said that when CHW educators are in local schools, they often talk about the difference between processed foods and more natural options, as well as how much sugar is in drinks that many kids consume.
Evangelical would like to extend the program to other school districts in the coming years.
Evangelical employees
In addition to the Farm to School program, Evangelical has also partnered with Dreamcatcher Farm to offer employees shares in Community Supported Agriculture (CSA).
The program, called Evangelical Community Hospital Dreamcatcher Farm Fresh Local Food Project, offers 40 shares of the CSA at fair market value to employees through a lottery system. Ten additional shares are donated to the Union County Food Hub, located at The Miller Center, on Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis for those who self-select.
Ryan McNally, director of the Miller Center and Community Health Initiatives, Evangelical Community Hospital, said the CSA directly benefits Dreamcatcher Farm, Evangelical employees, and the students because proceeds are invested back into the Farm to School program.
McNally explained the history and goals of the CSA program which started in 2020, “The idea for this was born out of a model that was adopted by St. Luke's health system through their partnership with Rodale Institute, where they have a physical farm on their property of their Anderson Hospital campus, and they source CSAs to their employees. One of the goals of the program is to help get locally-sourced organic produce that’s affordable into the hands of our employees. There's a location dedicated inside the hospital every Wednesday where they can pick it up during the growing season.”
He continued, “The CSA program allows the hospital to financially support the farm, which helps give them what they need in terms of support on the farm, supplies, equipment, so that they can maximize their ability to grow.”
“It also allows programs like bringing the kids to the farm, because the proceeds from the share sales that employees purchase are reinvested into farming projects and education. For example, the busing to get the kids here today was paid for by the employee shares,” he said.
For more information about the plethora of classes, events and programs that Evangelical’s Community Health and Wellness team offers to the community of all ages, visit https://www.evanhospital.com/community-health-and-wellness/community-health-and-wellness.