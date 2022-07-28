SUNBURY — Saturday afternoon and evening, graduates of Shikellamy High School will gather at the Sunbury Community Pool to raise money for graduate Bryan Erb.
Erb, a 1986 Shikellamy grad, was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. From 3-9 p.m. Saturday events and fundraisers will be held at the pool to offset Erb's medical costs and to help the family with other needs. There will be food and, 50/50 drawings and raffle baskets, along with music by Eighty6 Band and DJ Rocx. Tickets are $20 each.
For tickets and information go to www.splashhop.us or call/text 813-334-6865. T-shirts will be available at the rally.