SUNBURY — One in five high school students reported being bullied over the last year and one in six reported cyberbullied, according to a Preventing Bullying fact sheet released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021.
More middle school students (28%) reported being bullied than high school students (19%), the data show.
“Bullying is widespread in the United States. Bullying negatively impacts all youth involved including those who are bullied, those who bully others, and those who witness bullying known as bystanders,” the CDC states.
The link between bullying and suicide — bullying victims are between 2 and 9 times more likely to consider suicide than non-victims, according to studies by Yale University — and recent student suicides in Valley school districts have prompted action. The Daily Item does not publish names of victims unless family members reach out to speak on behalf of their loved ones.
Shikellamy School District’s guidance department and administrators recently sat down with The Daily Item to discuss tactics the team uses to combat bullying.
Respect, kindness
Danielle Finn, one of the counselors for students in grades 3 through 5 at Chief Shikellamy Elementary, said the team emphasizes the importance of treating one another with respect and kindness.
“This is something that we take very seriously at Chief Shikellamy Elementary,” she said. “We also understand that we work with a population of students that are still learning how to interact appropriately with one another. For this reason, we take a very proactive approach when it relates to bullying, which is also key when dealing with a bullying situation.
“Throughout the year, students learn and review what bullying is, the types of bullying to watch out for, the effects bullying can have on the victim and those who witness it, where it is more likely to occur, and what to do if they are being impacted by it.”
Finn and other members of the guidance team meet on a regular basis to coordinate efforts.
The high school department comprises Liz Deitrich, Rob Donlan and Fred Coleman. The middle school team consists of Lisa Pfleegor and Jordan Rickert. Students in grades 3 through 5 visit with Finn and Dave Hoffman while those in kindergarten through second grade speak with Meghan Andrews. Two social workers, Lara Swartz and Amanda Yagel, are also part of the team.
The team’s biggest advocate is Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy Kahn, who said she is proud of the team and the quick actions they take during any sort of emergency situation.
“This is a great group of dedicated people who are always here for the students,” she said. “The teachers select a lot of books throughout the year that display examples of acts of kindness.”
The counselors’ mission statement is to facilitate personal, social and academic advancement of each student.
The team initiates programs on those fronts, but the bullying problem is something that can affect all of them.
“We try and see the signs early and immediately step in,” Murphy-Kahn said.
Team ready to helpAt Chief Shikellamy, Finn said she is always meeting with students and making sure things are going well. If they aren’t, she said she steps in immediately to get to the problem as soon as possible.
“We look for any red flags,” she said. “If there are any signs, we will start to meet with the student or family and see what is going on.”
Finn said students frequently practice role-playing and learn assertive language to assist with difficult social situations.
“Knowing that every student is exposed to these concepts helps tremendously when a problem arises between students because those concepts can be referenced,” she said. “When we are notified of a problem between students, we address it immediately.
“The team gathers the information from everyone involved and works together to get to the root of the problem and resolve it, while following school board policy and progressive discipline practices.”
At the Shikellamy Middle School, Rickert said the department takes precautionary measures with students by instilling life lessons early.
Preventive efforts
“We do various things like in one class we went over email etiquette,” she said. “We discussed professional emails and our technology policy. I also touched base on social media and how we have to be careful with our interactions on social media.”
Rickert said some of the steps to prevent bullying are done in a classroom setting. If the department is made aware of any bullying instances, she said, they begin to interview the student, call them down to talk and investigate.
“It all depends on the situation,” Rickert said. “This is something we get to as soon as we can and we work on it.”
Rickert said before it comes to that, the district tries to use preventative methods.
“We try to take all the steps to prevent this from starting by holding class meetings,” she said. “In my lessons I also talk about being kind and how sending a simple email to say thank you or hello can go a long way. Many teachers said I received an email and it made my day. So we try to embed it into our conversations/lessons with students as much as possible.”
Rickert said the district makes full use of the Safe To Say program, which was started by parents after the tragic incident at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Connecticut.
“This is an anonymous tip service and students can go on to make us aware of any type of danger,” she said.”That report is acted on right away and sent to administration and we receive an email and phone calls.
“It is very helpful to us, especially if we are not in school, and sometimes kids feel they can’t report, so this is nice that it is anonymous.”
Pfleegor agreed.
“Bullying is taken very seriously at Shikellamy Middle School,” she said. “We encourage students to ‘Be Kind’ from their first day and if they are not being kind to each other, we need to find out why.”
Pfleegor said the department takes immediate action if there is anything that seems suspect.
“As soon as we are made aware of a situation, we immediately start taking measures to get to the bottom of it,” she said. “Administration and counselors work closely together to address the situation. We start interviewing students to gather information, we might offer mediation between students to try to resolve the issue, we have students complete bullying referral sheets to have data from as many students as possible, and after we have addressed the issue, we call any parents who need to be made aware of the situation.”
Pfleegor said the district offers students ways to speak out.
“We offer students ways to communicate with others when they feel they are being bullied,” she said. “We teach them ‘I statements’ and we remind them that they are in charge of their behaviors — ‘You are in charge of you,’ so they do not have to react to others.
“My famous statement is that I remind students not to give others their power.”
Combatting bullyingHigh school guidance counselor Liz Deitrich said developing relationships with students is a big priority.
“If a student feels comfortable telling me when something is happening, whether it is to a friend or themselves, it means that they trust that I can and will do something about it,” she said. “This is not taken lightly.”
Murphy-Kahn said the district stays focused on bullying.
“At Shikellamy, a focus in our K-2 buildings is to teach the practice of being kind,” she said. “Our primary teachers reinforce this very important concept to our young students every day through modeling, videos, and practice. By encouraging this to our young learners, the hope is they take it with them to the next level. As students progress through the grade levels, being kind to one another is consistently communicated and encouraged.”
LessonsStudents Aiden Wertz, 13, and Yandelys Molina Vazquez, 14, both students at the middle school, said they enjoy the lessons taught by the guidance department.
“This is showing us what we should do,” Wertz said. “I like to listen and am learning how to be nice and kind to everyone.”
Molina Vazquez agreed.
“We are learning a lot of life skills,” she said. “I am enjoying the lessons.”
Nike Morales, and Sophia Kincaid, both students at Chief Shikellamy Elementary, said they enjoy hearing the life lessons.
“It’s good to hear and to learn these skills,” Kincaid said.
Morales said he is also paying attention. “I like learning and want to be nice to everyone.”
Finn also enters classrooms and checks with students daily.
Last week she spoke to students to prepare them to send cards to various groups in the Shikellamy School District. Finn said students chose to send Christmas wishes to nursing homes, fire stations and animal shelters to name a few.
The district also sends out reminders to families that if a parent wanted to meet with the guidance team or an individual counselor, they can at any time.
Finn said at Chief Shikellamy, she focuses on several issues, including, positive behavior interventions and support, classroom guidance, emotion management, friendships, self-esteem and problem-solving, as examples.
Police involvementA suicide of a Midd-West student in 2010 made national news when the 14-year-old boy left a note saying he was a victim of continued bullying. Since that time there have been other cases in the Valley.
Guidance team members at Shikellamy are well-aware and take extra steps to keep troubled students in their sights, district officials said.
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams said he works with the guidance department to identify any student who may be acting out or not themselves.
Williams said he makes his way around all the schools and meets with students just to talk and listen.
“It is important students understand they can trust me and talk to me,” he said. “When that happens, it gives them the comfort to come to either myself or administration and talk about anything that is going on. That is a big start because it allows the student an opportunity to rectify any problems as quickly as possible.”
Handle With Care
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare introduced the Handle With Care program to the district earlier this year.
Hare said the program is for counselors and staff to be aware of any student who is possibly going through a rough time.
Oftentimes, police may have issues where a parent or loved one is arrested and police presence is at a home which can send a student into a tailspin, he said.
“We wanted this program to be a way to let teachers, the guidance department and the staff at the school be made aware of anything that they may not have been privy to,” Hare said. “This is just a reminder so that they can treat the student a bit differently while the situation is happening.
“Working with Chief (Shawn) Williams has been great. With his experience in policing and his ability to talk to students and staff we couldn’t ask for a better relationship in the school district.”
Rickert and Finn both said the Handle With Care program is working.
“It’s nice to get this information and get it out to teachers,” Rickert said. “It is very helpful, so we keep an extra eye on the student.”
Finn said notifying schools when students experience traumatic events allows school professionals to better understand how student behavior might be influenced by their circumstances.
The extra knowledge is a welcome advantage for guidance team members, she said.
“Understanding this allows the team to work together to ensure students are referred to the Student Assistance Program (SAP) and connected to additional support,” Finn said.