SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School Principal Mike Egan will now lead the way at Grace S. Beck Elementary School after accepting the position of principal on Wednesday.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said Egan accepted the open principal position to replace retiring Beck Principal Sue Giberson. Giberson announced two months ago she would be leaving the district.
"I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue my administrative career at Beck Elementary School," Egan said Wednesday night. "I am looking forward to working with the teachers, parents and most importantly the students who attend Beck Elementary School."
Bendle said he is excited for the change.
“Mike Egan started his administrative career as an elementary principal and is extremely excited to have the opportunity to lead Grace S. Beck next school year," Bendle said.
Egan also sent out a letter to staff and district employees thanking them for their support.
Bendle said the district posted the high school principal job internally and will post the position externally on Thursday.