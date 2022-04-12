SUNBURY — A Shikellamy School District student earned the highest award in Girl Scouting for the 2022 Gold Award class.
Claire Schmoke earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for her project “The Comfort Closet,” which focused on poverty, health and children’s issues, according to a media release from the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania.
Schmoke wanted to increase student self-esteem and decrease bullying due to lack of hygiene. Schmoke created a closet at her school stocked with various self-care and hygiene products in the nurse’s office that would allow students to get the items they needed. She has created a sustainability plan to keep the closet constantly stocked for all students who need these types of products, according to the Girl Scouts.
The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school who create sustainable change for a community or world issue. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change and lead a team of people to success.
Schmoke completed more than 80 hours of work and seven steps to earn her Gold Award, which includes identifying an issue in her community, investigating the issue thoroughly, building a team to support her efforts, creating a plan to take action, presenting the plan and gathering feedback, taking action by leading a team to carry out the plan, and educating and inspiring.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER