SUNBURY — Jeremy Winn is the new assistant superintendent at Shikellamy after a 6-2 vote Tuesday night even though several members of the public pleaded with the school board to hold off on the decision.
Winn, who was in attendance, sat off to the side of the large crowd inside the Shikellamy Administration building on Packer Island and listened to resident after resident question the board on the hire.
Winn landed his third job in two months, after leaving the Danville Area School District as a high school principal earlier this year to take over the same role at Millville in early July.
Shortly after accepting the Millville job, Winn interviewed with Shikellamy, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
The assistant superintendent role at Shikellamy became open when Mary Murphy Kahn resigned in May.
Bendle said Winn was currently taking part in touring the facilities and being part of administrative meetings, despite not being officially hired by the board. Winn was also given a school district email and listed as an administrator on the Shikellamy website despite no official vote being taken.
Bendle defended the process Thursday night along with school board President Wendy Wiest who said the district did nothing wrong and it was a matter of law.
Wiest’s law is different from Melissa Melewsky, a media counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, who said any employee starting to work prior to being hired through a vote at a public meeting is operating in a gray area.
“Votes can only take place at a public meeting, and only if the issue is listed on the agenda and there’s been an opportunity for public comment,” Melewsky said.
“There are no exceptions to this rule. If the board voted to hire during an executive session, that would be in conflict with the Sunshine Act and create potential liability. To address the potential liability, some agencies will ratify an action they believe may violate the law, but that’s obviously not the way it is supposed to work.”
Bendle told the public he spoke to district solicitor Mike Levin, of Philadelphia, who was not present for the meeting Thursday.
Melewsky said the procedure is inconsistent with the Sunshine Act because it equates to official action outside a public meeting and cuts the public, and their voice, out of the process.
The Daily Item has filed an official complaint against the Shikellamy School District for a possible Sunshine Law violation.
Bendle said Winn was vetted by a panel of teachers, administrators and school board members. However, director Jenna-Eister Whitaker said she was not part of the process, and was not part of an executive session where Winn was offered the job.
“I had no part of this process nor was in any executive meetings where apparently Mr. Winn was offered the job,” she said. “I voted no because there are a lot of red flags and I don’t agree with how the process was done.”
The other no vote came from director Jennifer Wetzel who joined Eister-Whitaker in also voting no for Winn’s position as Title IX coordinator, scheduling him to go to conferences already planned and Winn’s memorandum of understanding which all passed 6-2 giving Winn full health insurance from the district which began on Aug. 1, even though Winn did not officially get voted in until Thursday night.
Winn told the crowd he wants to work with the staff and is excited to be part of Shikellamy.
Resident and Danville school teacher Danielle Bronowicz addressed the board and said she had issues with the hire because of claims of Winn leaving Danville under quiet circumstances.
Danville Area officials would not say why Winn left.
“This is a mistake,” Bronowicz said. “A lot of what is going around in the public is not untrue.”
Resident Tom Webb addressed the board and asked the board to “pump the breaks.”
“There is no rush on this,” he told the board.
Resident Deb Betz addressed Bendle and said the community is speaking and she hopes the district is listening.
Former Danville Area School District Superintendent Ricki Boyle spoke to the board and said Winn was a good choice.
“He is an educational leader,” she said.
Directors Justin Lenner, Jeff Balestrini, Lori Garman, Slade Shreck, Mike Thomas and Wiest all voted in favor of the hire. The district is down one director because former director Mike Stender resigned after winning a seat in the state house.
The board has not filled the position despite the law saying the seat needed to be filled in 30 days. Stender resigned in late May.
Bendle said Winn’s starting salary will be $115,000.