Shikellamy's Heartland Athletic Conference Division I football game at Jersey Shore will be played Monday night, school officials announced on Friday.
The game was postponed in the wake of the collapse of Jersey Shore player Max Engle last week late in the game against Selinsgrove. Jersey Shore asked for the game to be rescheduled as the school deals with the situation.
The school district reported on Tuesday that Engle took a turn for the worse, and asked for people to continue to pray for him and his family. There have been no public updates on Engle's condition since Tuesday night.
Monday's game will be played at 7:05 p.m. at Thompson Street Stadium in Jersey Shore. The junior high games scheduled for Monday will now be played on Tuesday, school officials said.