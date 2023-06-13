SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District is joining a lawsuit and passed a resolution Tuesday night against the state Department of Education's new regulations requiring educators to be trained in culturally relevant and sustaining education, known as CR-SE.
The state is requiring the professional development programs must integrate eight CR-SE competencies no later than the 2023-24 academic year, according to the state Department of Education (PDE) website. Educator preparation and induction programs must integrate CR-SE competencies no later than the 2024-25 academic year.
One of the competencies in the CR-SE program calls on educators to “identify, deepen understanding of and take steps to address bias in the system,” according to state guidelines.
On Tuesday, board directors passed a resolution by a 7-1 vote and the joining the lawsuit by an 8-0 vote.
The resolution stated, "the Shikellamy School Board of Directors hereby finds and declares that the professional development requirement is unnecessary and unduly burdensome on the District and its professional educators, and the Shikellamy School Board of Directors hereby requests that the Pennsylvania General Assembly to take immediate action to remove this requirement from School Code.
The resolution went on to say, "the Shikellamy School Board of Directors recognizes the importance and supports the legal action already in progress against this unnecessary and burdensome legislation, the board of school directors has determined that this professional development requirement is contrary to the beliefs and expectations of the local community and contrary to the concept of local control."
The last part of the resolution states, "the board of school directors understand that there is a shortage of highly qualified teachers and placing additional requirements on those already certified is problematic and potentially detrimental to the district."
Director Jennifer Wetzel was the lone no vote, while board President Wendy Wiest, Slade Shreck, Justin Lenner, Jeff Balestrini, Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Lori Garman and Mike Thomas all voted to support the resolution. The lawsuit passed 8-0.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the state has put the language in saying districts have to provide training on the topic, but didn't define what the training is.
Bendle said the resolution means the district will not do the training, but if the state would come down on the district, the board would need to make a decision from there.
Northumberland resident and parent Shawn Colescott said he sent directors a copy of a resolution approved by the Jersey Shore school board to review.
Colescott said he was made aware of the Jersey Shore ordinance by parent Leyna Kipp, of Northumberland, and the two began to talk about informing the board.
The Shikellamy version is almost identical to Jersey Shore's and Colescott said he was happy the board voted in favor of the lawsuit and resolution.
"I wrote to the board on June 6th asking they take this official action to protect teachers and the district as a whole and I couldn’t agree more that the language in the CR-SE professional conduct guidelines set to take effect on July 1st are contrary to the beliefs and expectations of the local community and contrary to the concept of local control," he said. “This proves when parents get involved in their local governing bodies true change can occur, it’s more important than ever that candidates that have children in the district fill these school board positions."
Wiest said the board has been looking at the issue for more than a month.
"The board was made aware of this over a month ago, through PDE correspondence," she said. "I feel we cannot be expected to implement policy that has not been defined. There are no established parameters to the training ergo we are being asked to agree to something completely unknown. I, as one board member, believe that is unfair to staff top to bottom and as a parent, I believe it infringes on my right to know that students are being taught how to think, not what to think. We have educational gaps in learning from COVID and need to focus on catching up across the board in core subjects."