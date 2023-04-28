SUNBURY — In the rain Friday, the Shikelllamy JROTC program helped Sunbury employees clean Cameron Park.
Sunbury Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski said he was impressed with the work ethic of the students and how they all worked together to get the job done.
"I am so proud to see today's future leaders beautifying Sunbury," he said. "We are all so thankful for the JROTC."
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was also thankful for the help from the students.
"It's great to have the students coming out to help Sunbury do spring cleanup," he said. "This shows the partnership and volunteerism the students have for their community. They all worked very hard. A thank you goes to City Clerk Jolinn Barner for organizing the cleanup with the city departments and the school district. This is great teamwork."
— Francis Scarcella