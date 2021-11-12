SUNBURY — A 92-year-old Korean War veteran continues to smile year after year on Veterans Day because he said he gets the opportunity to speak with the youth in the community.
Roger Martz, of Paxinos, who was recently awarded a Korean War Medallion by U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, said he was thrilled to be at Cameron Park, in Sunbury, Thursday for a Veterans Day service with the Shikellamy High School JROTC cadets.
“It is wonderful to see all of these young individuals coming out to honor the veterans,” he said. “The ceremony was beautiful and I was glad to be a part of this.”
The JROTC led the way Thursday and met with veterans to thank them for their service.
Guest speaker and JROTC program instructor Richard Cassem said he was proud of his students.
“We are all proud of this program and what it is doing for our community,” he said. “Today is another example of this.”
The park had nearly 75 people gathered at 11 a.m. for the ceremony which included a gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
“That was an emotional part for me,” 10th-grade Shikellamy student and JROTC member Nick Bradigan said. “It was such a nice ceremony and I am honored to be part of it. This is my first one.”
Before the ceremony, there were two minutes of silence and then the North Shore Railroad honored deceased veterans by playing a long blast of a train whistle.
The service also showed recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and all those who have died for the country.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was established after WWI and has been guarded day and night, rain and shine, 24 hours a day and Cassem said people should not forget.
“Today is a day we remember,” he said. “We are honored to be here with everyone and we will continue to honor and remember our veterans and all who serve to keep us free and safe.”