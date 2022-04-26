SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will hold its annual award ceremony in the Shikellamy High School auditorium May 6.
According to JROTC instructor Richard Cassem the event will take place at 8:30 a.m. with guests Superintendent Jason Bendle, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mary Murphy-Kahn, and High School Principal Mr. Marc Freeman to speak.
Other guests include First Sergeant Dan Alderson, Task Force Commander and cadet Gabby Bradigan, Cadet Command Sergeant Major Kamryn Kauffman, Cassem himself to present the awards to the members of the Corps of Cadets.
Freeman will present the Varsity Athletics Ribbon to cadets who have earned varsity letters and the Academic Achievement Ribbon to cadets.
Murphy-Kahn will present the Academic Excellence Ribbon to the cadets with the highest grade point averages in each year group, Cassem said.
Bendle will present the Distinguished Cadet Ribbon for Scholastic Excellence to the cadet with the highest GPA.
