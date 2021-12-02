SUNBURY — Shikellamy junior Timothy Gale wants to continue to challenge himself and add more things to his plate before following in his three siblings’ footsteps of graduating a Shikellamy Brave.
Gale, 17, of Sunbury, is a class officer, runs cross country, track and field, stars in the theatre department, helps out in the community, maintains his honor roll status and serves as a student school board member all in a day’s work.
“I am so happy to be back in class in person,” he said. “I love all my teachers and I told them I wanted to challenge myself more this year and they are helping me.”
Gale said he found being on the Shikellamy school board as a student member is something he really enjoyed.
“You get to see what exactly is going on behind the scenes,” he said. “I am so thankful to be part of the board and be able to voice my opinion about school-related issues.”
Gale said he plans on attending college, he just isn’t sure where yet.
“It’s yet to be determined,” he said. “I want to be able to teach physics.”
Gale is coming off a performance of playing a cop in the play “CLUE,” which Shikellamy presented recently.
“It’s so great to be back on stage,” the four-year theater veteran said. “It’s great to be able to look out and see better in the seats.”
Gale said he is excited about the spring musical.
“I am looking forward to everything this year,” he said. “It feels like we are getting back to what is now the new normal.”
Gale said he takes his studies seriously and even though he has to wear a mask because of COVID-19, he takes it in stride.
“I don’t like it, but I don’t want to get sick,” he said. “I want to be in school as much as I can.”
Gale said his two sisters graduated from Shikellamy in 2015, and 2020, while his brother graduated in 2018.
“I have Shikellamy in my blood,” he said.
High School Principal Marc Freeman said having Gale in school is a pleasure.
“He is simply an outstanding student and citizen of our school,” Freeman said. “We are lucky to have him here.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle agreed.
“Tim exemplifies everything we want in a Brave,” Bendle said. “He has good character, he is involved and he is a leader among his peers.”
For Gale, he is taking the next two years slowly.
“I want to enjoy it all,” he said. “I just keep looking forward to what’s next.”
Class Acts is a weekly feature highlighting students, teachers, programs and projects at Valley school districts. Email suggestions for future stories to news@dailyitem.com.