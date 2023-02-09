SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District kindergarten staff is improving their student’s education after taking a full year to review the curriculum and add a new program to the mix.
Superintendent Jason Bendle and Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy-Kahn worked with teachers at the start of the 2021 school year to start to implement some major changes, which included the addition of the program “The Science of Reading.”
The kindergarten staff took the ball and started putting the program to use, district leaders said.
Priestley Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jayme Allar took the lead on working out the new teaching plan, Bendle said.
Allar said The Science of Reading was incorporated with the current plan and it’s working.
The Science of Reading identifies five components of reading, phonics, phonemic awareness. fluency, vocabulary, comprehension.
“It helps to be more efficient and effective when teaching students how to read and write by using strategies that work, according to Murphy-Kahn. “Explicit instruction is the basis for teaching all the components of the science of reading.”
Murphy-Kahn said it is the best model for all novice or struggling readers.
“Explicit instruction follows the “I do it, We do it together, and then they do it,” she said. “This model is very interactive and allows students to be actively engaged at all times which in turn enables them to learn.”
Allar said the program is working and students are learning.
Allar explained the approach breaks down letter sounds and blends to give students an approach to reading development that makes sense.
Allar said teaching the word “the” and the letter sound of “t” this is confusing for students.
“You have to teach the digraph “th” for this to make sense to children,” she said.
Shikellamy has implemented the self-developed program and is already seeing results, according to Bendle.
The new program began at the start of the school year after the kindergarten department met through the summer, according to Murphy-Kahn.
“In the last two years, I have learned so much from our kindergarten teachers,” she said. “Listening to their discussions about what the research is saying, watching them guide our students in the classroom, and best of all hearing our students learn how to read. These are the types of things that inspire me to be a better leader for all of our students and teachers.”
Bendle said also over the past summer, all the kindergarten teachers completed Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling training.
“This training provided an opportunity for deeper knowledge about the science of reading,” he said.
Kayley Wojciechoski, who is a first year teacher, said she is loving the program and is happy to see the students learning quickly.
“They are picking up very quickly,” she said.
Priestley Elementary School teacher Diana VanKirk said, “students come into kindergarten at various educational levels and this approach meets students where they are at.”
Oaklyn Elementary School kindergarten teacher Katie Stover said she also is seeing results.
“Students are picking up fast and it’s great to see,” she said.
Bendle praised the kindergarten staff for the work they put in to the program.
‘What they have done over the past two years will make an impact on the long term education of the students,” he said. “They have truly gone above and beyond to get training for themselves and use what they learned to impact the classroom.”