NORTHUMBERLAND — Students from the Shikellamy Middle School Autistic Support and Life Skills program are hoping to garnish some attention for their efforts in creating a video about “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?”
The students were tasked with the project last October and completed their video earlier this month, Tracy Smith, Shikellamy Middle School Autistic Support teacher, said.
"Students were required to attend a facility and document the manufacturing process within a student-created video," Smith said.
The video, Smith said, is then submitted among other Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit districts for competition.
"Videos are scored on a rubric for Best Video and Viewers Choice Award," she said.
Shikellamy students worked with Custom Container Solutions, of Milton and Hadley. CCS builds customized waste and recycling receptacles.
Todd Vonderheid, owner of CCS provided the students with an informational session and tour of the facility, Smith said.
“I wanted the students to know they can achieve amazing things if they put in the effort," Smith said. "My students were absolutely thrilled at being a part of something so special.”
Students worked as a team and were guided with the additional assistance of Joan Hauck, Amanda Eisenhauer and Kendra Stark. Shikellamy Middle School Assistant Principal Andrew Brown said he was proud of the students.
"Mrs. Smith and her students deserve positive recognition for all the effort they put into this successful project," he said. "This is a great example of how Shikellamy Middle School students take pride in their work and contribute to the local community."
Shikellamy Director of Special Education Stephanie Michaels said the project was important.
"The partnership that Shikellamy and the CSIU have fosters meaningful programs for students as evidenced by the outreach to businesses within our community," she said.
Shikellamy Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy Kahn agreed.
"CSIU programs have been a part of the Shikellamy family for many years," she said. "Tracy Smith is full of positivity and energy. She continues to provide students with engaging, meaningful activities."
If anyone in the community would like to vote they are encouraged to visit Whatssocool.org and select Central Susquehanna. Videos from several other CSIU schools are part of the competition.
Voting will be closed after March 30.