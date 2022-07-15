SUNBURY — Shikellamy school board members will discuss a $5.2 million upgrade project after representatives of an engineering and landscape architecture firm delivered results of a feasibility study on a new sports complex for the Braves.
Representatives of ELA Sport, of State College, showed the school board designs of what the future of the Braves stadium on Stadium Drive could look like.
Part of the design showed new buildings at the complex, a new ticket booth, bathrooms and concession stands, and the biggest thing for the district would be turf on the football field and a new track.
Turf has been the topic of discussion for many years in the district, and ELA Sport representatives said the cost if the district decided to just install turf would be $2.5 million with the infrastructure and utilities. The $2.7 million would be spent on the additions of buildings to the complex.
The representatives told the board the turf would need to be replaced in 10 to 12 years, but the cost would be $500,000.
The ELA Sport group broke down the costs item by item.
Earlier this year, the district had met with Sunbury officials in hopes of gaining $1 million in funds for the upgrades by partnering with the city and submitting a grant request to the Local Share Account Statewide grant program.
The program is designed through the state through gaming revenues for projects in the public interest, according to officials. The program states the money is for projects that improve the quality of life of citizens in the community.
Superintendent Jason Bendle spoke to City Council at a public meeting in February when council approved the submission of the grant, but since that time the funds were not available, Bendle said.
If the district were to get a new field, the track would be open to the public during certain hours to walk, Bendle said.
Directors did not say when they would discuss or even vote on the project.
“There have not been any decisions made on anything,” Bendle said. “If this would move forward there are several options and decisions to be made.”
Bendle said things could be scaled back, a campaign could be held to raise funds and could potentially be done in phases.
“This is just a feasibility study to get the numbers,” Bendle said.