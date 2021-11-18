SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Marching Braves took first place in the Cavalcade of Bands for the second time in three years.
The Shikellamy Marching Braves competed against 13 other bands in Pennsylvania in the Cavalcade of Bands State Marching Band Championships in the Independence A Ferraro division held at Hershey Stadium on Sunday. The band not only placed first but also earned the award for High Overall Effect — the top score overall in both divisions.
"I'm very proud of the students. They worked extra hard for the very beginning," said band director Scott Carey. "They knew with the pandemic going on that anything could end at any giving time. Last year, we didn't compete at all. The students took this very seriously week to week, pushing themselves to get better."
The band, consisting of approximately 40 students, performed "The Witching Hour" by Randall D. Standridge and "Night on Bald Mountain" by Modest Mussorgsky. Their performance included brooms with LED lights, giant spiders, witch hats, a giant clock with moving hands from hour three to four to signify that witching hour is complete, and other props.
They also won first at the 2018 Calvacade of Bands.
Seniors Aidan Kline, 17, of Sunbury; Brynne Herrold, 17, of Sunbury; Kayla Bennett, 18, of Sunbury; and Dorothy Hildebrand, 17, of Sunbury, all said their lives were incredibly busy while they tried to juggle school, band and work. The band didn't get to compete at all last year due to COVID-19 restriction, they said.
"It was a lot of work that many people didn't see," said Kline, a trumpet player and senior representative. "After taking first, it's relaxing and I feel accomplished. I earned the ability to relax and chill out."
Herrold, a clarinet player and historian, said she was also the volunteer makeup artist for the color guard. The first half of the season, she would paint spiderwebs on students' faces and use dramatic eye shadow and eyeliner. The second half of the season and for the show in Hershey, the student received trees on their forehead and glitter.
"It put more on my plate but it all paid off," she said.
Bennett, a tenor saxophone player and vice president, is also the "pope" of the band, a traditional title passed from student to student that makes them the official band member to hype everyone else up.
"It feels amazing to win," she said. "We worked so hard since July."
Hildebrand, a clarinet player and president, agreed with her fellow bandmates.
"I feel very happy to know that all our sweat and tears and energy really paid off," said Hildebrand. "It's nice to think that we started off now knowing everyone and we got closer as a family and a band."
She said she and her fellow bandmates are "happy, ecstatic and relieved" that the season has come to an end.
"But we're also sad that the season is coming to an end," she said. "Our time with everyone has gotten shorter that we don't see everyone every day."
Carey said the competition had sentimental meaning for him as well. The division the Shikellamy Band performed in honored Frank Ferraro, his former band director at Wilson High School in Westlawn outside Reading. Ferraro, who retired from Wilson School District in 1993 as the Supervisor of Music, died Dec. 20, 2020, at the age of 88.
"It was humbling to be put in his group," said Carey.
Carey said the band's motto this year is "Perform like there's no tomorrow."
He said it's fitting after such a difficult 20 months of the pandemic.
"Tomorrow might not come," he said. "It might be taken away. We pushed ourselves extra hard week in and week out. You never know what could have happened."