SUNBURY — As the summer heat transitioned into autumn chill, the Shikellamy Marching Braves transported football fans to a winter wonderland during the season’s field show.
This year’s show was titled “Snowscapes!” and featured an on-field snowball fight, 4-foot snowflakes and evergreen trees.
“Our journey began with a few snowflakes. They might not seem like much but they are enough to frolic in enjoyment through Randall Standridge’s ‘Angelic Celebrations.’ Before you know it, the frozen legion has joined the party and blanketed the ground. In the moonlight, the family of flakes take on more hues that provide a beautiful landscape during Brian Balmages’ ‘Rain,’” said Scott Carey, Shikellamy’s director of bands. “As the clouds roll in, we experience the awesome power of a fierce blizzard in Robert W. Smith’s ‘Into The Storm.’ For a moment the sun fights to peek through but the flakes of flurry provide one more swing before the storm passes and the sun regains its place in the sky.”
Carey said the Marching Braves started rehearsals in the middle of July before holding band camp in August. The band rehearses two nights a week, performs at all football games and participates in Halloween, Christmas and Memorial Day parades around the Valley throughout the year.
In addition to those performances, Carey said the band takes part in approximately eight competitions per year. Among those contests is the Calvacade of Bands Pennsylvania State Championships, which were held on Nov. 13 and included 25 bands from across the state. The Marching Braves earned the award for Best Color Guard and placed third. Carey said the Braves scored only 0.03 points behind the second place band, Twin Valley.
“Throughout the 2022 season, the Marching Braves have earned numerous first place awards as well as awards for Best Percussion, Best Color Guard, Overall Effect Visual and Overall Effect Music,” he said. “The Marching Braves continue to be part of a long tradition of excellence at Shikellamy, recently winning State Championships in 2021 and 2018 as well as being Tournament of Bands Regional Champions for several years running.”
The 2022 student officers are Ana Rivera, president; Angel Ortiz, vice president; Cheyanna Rains, secretary; Elizabeth Kubick, historian; Random Ditty, senior representative and Brooklyn Colon, sophomore representative.
The 2022 Shikellamy Marching Braves Staff consists of Carey as director, music arranger and drill designer; Amanda Lebo, assistant marching band director; Brian Bacon, color guard and visual coordinator; Ashley Fister, pit percussion instructor; Tyler Kerstetter, music and visual instructor; Amy Rhinard, woodwind instructor, and Katie Wells, percussion instructor.