NORTHUMBERLAND — A Shikellamy Middle School student is now known throughout the state for her art after she was selected as the Pennsylvania Art Education Association student of the month.
Elizabeth Furr, 14, an eighth-grader, was chosen by the association’s board in February for her creative art.
“I was in shock,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it when they told me I had been selected.”
The state’s organization promotes art education through professional development, leadership and service, according to the group’s website.
Hundreds of students submit their work from across the state in hopes to be selected as student of the month, according to the site.
Furr said she began drawing when she was very young but became more serious about art when she entered fifth grade.
“I started to hear I had talent from people,” she said. “So drawing was just easy for me and now I know that whatever I do in the future it will be dealing with art.”
Furr’s art teacher, Christina Landau, said she knew Furr had an eye for art.
“I had the pleasure of teaching her since kindergarten and she just always stood out from her peers,” she said.
“She has so much talent and to be selected for this award is so great for her and the district.”
Landau said she will continue to follow Furr after she leaves middle school.
“She will be taking advanced art classes for sure,” she said. “I’m really excited to see exactly what she does in the future.”
Furr said she is excited about her future in art.
“We will see where it goes,” Furr said. “I am looking forward to continuing to learn.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he is also proud of Furr.
“This is a great accomplishment and we are all very proud of her in the district,” he said.