NORTHUMBERLAND — Construction inside the Shikellamy School District continues to progress and on Wednesday Priestley Elementary received a new addition, and it only cost a few hundred glasses of milk.
Shikellamy Middle School students wanted to give Priestley Elementary students a fun place to read. The older students constructed a reading igloo out of milk jugs.
Kris DeRemer, a middle school teacher, said he found the idea online and wanted to recreate the plan with his students.
“I was looking for ideas and interesting things for students to do relating to STEM, character ed — doing something nice for someone — and environmentally-friendly, recycling-type activity,” he said.
“When I saw this I knew it was something the middle school could build but not something they would be interested in using. So I contacted (Assistant Superintendent) Dr. Mary Murphy-Kahn and asked if an elementary school would be interested in this to be used for a reading center. It was a rather large undertaking and it was built by many different students and even some staff members helped. Jugs were donated by students, staff and a local recycling center.”
The igloo consists of 260 milk jugs, lights for the inside and glue holding it all together, DeRemer said.
“It stands almost 5-foot high and is exactly what we need for this time of the year,” Principal Roy Burns said. “Students at Priestley will get to use the igloo as a reading nook, since they can’t go outside to read with their teachers. In January, it will be part of a reward assembly when the students get to have an indoor snowball battle for making good choices like, showing kindness, embracing creativity, being positive, dreaming big, exploring their interests, taking a stand, being part of their dream team, embracing everyone and leading with value as part of the district’s 7Mindsets themed Positive Behavior program.”
DeRemer, Murphy-Kahn and Burns unloaded the igloo Wednesday morning and couldn’t wait to see the students’ reactions.
Kynsley Slear, 8, said she couldn’t wait to get inside and start to read.
“This is fun and so cool,” she said.
Emma Van Der Pool, 7, agreed with her classmate.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said.
Murphy-Kahn said she was also thrilled to see the igloo inside the school.
“We have just completed the third unit in our 7Mindsets curriculum, ‘We Are Connected,’” she said. “What better way to highlight that concept than for our middle school students to create something amazing for our elementary students.”