SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District intermediate schools will be having a musical performance tonight in the high school auditorium.
Elementary teacher and music instructor Mark Mark Lenig said the concert is all original music that the students created.
“Definitely something different,” he said.
The event begins at 7 p.m.
“This performance will be very different than any of the other performances that I have directed over the last 16 years because the entire performance will be made up of original music compositions created by the students,” Lenig said.
“My goal this year was to focus first on music literacy and composition and then use what has been created to present a performance based on student work. I am so pleased with how all of the songs have turned out and I believe this will be a concert to remember.”