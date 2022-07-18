SUNBURY — The recent mail notifications sent to Shikellamy School District college and high school students left parents shocked to learn they would be paying an occupational tax leaving state Rep. Lynda Culver and Sunbury Treasurer Kevin Troup receiving several calls about the legality.
Culver said her office received several calls from concerned parents asking why their child was sent the tax bill.
Culver said she even heard from parents whose high school children received the bill.
“Originally they thought it was a mistake, but when they called the tax collector they were informed it was a bill,” Culver said.
Culver said she was also made aware the district added these new people to the list and the classifications for men were laborers while women were clerks.
The men were charged more, Culver said.
“There were parents concerned about this as some kids are paying their own tuition,” Culver said. “Historically we have not taxed full-time students.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district was also made aware and has since corrected the issue.
"Full-time students will be exonerated," he said. "All they will have to do is fill out the exempt forms and show proof of enrollment."
Bendle said some high school students may have been missed when the original tax bill was sent out. "If we missed one, they will be exempt," he said.
Bendle said the district would have no knowledge if a person was in college. Bendle said each year students would have to fill out an exoneration form and show proof of enrollment.
School district issue
Troup said his office has also received multiple calls from concerned parents.
“It’s still ringing,” he said. “This is not a treasurer’s office issue, this is an issue with the Shikellamy School District.”
At Thursday’s meeting, parents Brian and Deb Betz addressed the board about their children receiving tax bills.
Brian Betz said he was stunned to learn that the district listed individuals who have never been on the occupational tax list in different categories.
“This is something I couldn't even believe happened,” he said. “I have been paying taxes in this district for more than 30 years and I have never questioned anything, but this is just something that needs to be fixed.”
Culver said her office was also looking at how the classifications came to be.
“My office is well aware of this whole situation,” she said.
Act 130
Deb Betz asked the board to consider Act 130, which would replace the occupational tax.
The occupational assessment tax, generally based on a job title or category, has long been considered an antiquated and often inequitable form of taxation, and most school districts in the region replaced it with an earned income tax more than a decade ago.
The authorization to eliminate occupational assessment taxes was outlined in the Optional Occupation Tax Elimination Act 24 of 2001, and was later recast in Act 511 in 2008.
It allows school districts to use specified calculations to determine the earned income tax rate that would be assessed if the occupational assessment tax is replaced. Individuals would be taxed on what they earn, not a job title. School officials said the rate is about 1% of earnings.
The district would then guarantee they are getting their tax money, whereas they have now had thousands of dollars in outstanding fees that may never be collected.
In order to change the occupational tax, directors would need to vote to allow the decision to be made by the taxpayers and placed on a ballot.
“When will this take place,” Deb Betz asked the board. “This is something that needs to be done.”
Board members listened but officials said there are no plans to hold a hearing on the issue.
$800K in revenue
District officials estimate that, if it were done last year, the tax change would have added as much as $800,000 to the district’s bottom line.
The last time the board voted on putting the choice on the ballot was in 2015. With a 3-3 vote, the measure failed.
Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Milton and Danville have all implemented Act 130.
Director Slade Shreck said the move would help the district and the taxpayer.
"For example, if you use the title of manager, some make $25,000 and some make $250,000 but both are paying the exact same tax," he said. "This is not fair and, if we would allow the public to vote on this change, it should be up to them to decide."
Benefits/disadvantages
Shikellamy Business Manager Brian Manning said if the district were to switch to Act 130, there are some benefits and some disadvantages.
Manning said the way the system is set up the district would have to go back to 2009 tax assessments and that could potentially lose revenue for the district. Manning said the advantage is there would be no more occupational tax bill that comes in the mail.
Manning said Act 130 would replace the way things are done now, not eliminate it and there is no benefit to the district because the switch would not generate any additional income for the district.
"Obviously wages grow over time, and there could be a growth in the number we collect but when the economy is down the dip will happen again," he said.
Manning said district employees would also have to adjust how they are taking the taxes out of a person's paycheck.
Shreck said the board would have to vote to put it on the ballot for the taxpayers to then decide which way they want to go.
"It should be left to the taxpayers to decide and not nine board members," Shreck said. "It should go on a ballot and let them decide whether to get it taken out of their paychecks or get a big bill. Everyone I spoke with so far says they would rather it come out of their paychecks because of what they earn."
Culver said she also heard from constituents that they believe the tax system could be fairer with everyone paying a percentage of their salary, rather than job classifications.
Culver said she believes in local control and the school board making the decisions because they are their own governmental agency.
“Anytime you do a change in tax some pay more some pay less. ... What you hear from many people is that they believe the other tax would be fairer as everyone would be paying a percentage of their salary as opposed to people widely varying income," she said.