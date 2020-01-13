SUNBURY — Lackawanna College director Phil Campbell, Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle, and High School Principal Marc Freeman will speak tonight in front of City Council to discuss the duel enrollment program being offered to district students.
Shikellamy students and families are not utilizing these opportunities to the fullest, Bendle said.
"I am not sure all our parents are aware of these opportunities. We are trying to get this word out to our community," Bendle said. "New this year, we will be sending home a one-page pamphlet with a list of these opportunities with the course selection guide. The Dual Enrollment costs are at a fraction of the cost if students were taking these credits after graduation."
"The Shikellamy School District has a dual enrollment partnership with Lackawanna College where students can receive college credit for various high school courses," Bendle said. "The cost is $100 per credit, $300 for a 3 credit course."
Campbell said grants are offered to help the costs and are available through Lackawanna College.
Some students go to Lackawanna College or can take a course on-site, Bendle said.
"Students can earn an Associates Degree in high school," Bendle said. "These credits transfer to all state schools."
Also on the agenda will be the final discussion on the proposed new location for the Sunbury Police Department.
City Council has been working with Strosser/Bear Architects LLC., of Sunbury, to discuss the cost of transforming the city-owned storage building located at 441 Chestnut St., into a police station.
Councilman Chris Reis said he believes the city needs to move forward on the project.
The current police station on Market Street is in need of repair.
Council will discuss tonight the total estimated cost of the project and what the next steps would be to move forward.