SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District residents will not see a tax increase this year after the board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the $51 million budget without a hike.
School Board President Wendy Wiest said she was happy for the community in a difficult year.
"It was the right decision to not further burden taxpayers," she said. "The budget passed includes a zero tax increase."
Directors also voted to approve a COVID-19 sports safety plan for student-athletes and coaches.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the board worked together on the budget. Even though tough decisions were made, he said, not raising taxes was the right decision.
"It has been a hard year for everyone and the board dealt with the COVID-19 situation as best they could," he said. "We are all happy to see no tax increase and I thank the board for their continued hard work."
Shikellamy faced a $2.7 million deficit early this year, and last month furloughed seven teachers and three other positions.
The board also approved the sports plan for student-athletes and coaches that will take effect in the next few days, Bendle said.
The plan has four phases and includes having all athletes, coaches and staff undergo a COVID-19 health screening prior to any practice.
Some of the highlights in the plan include healthy hygiene practices such as hand washing (20 seconds with warm water and soap) and employees wearing a cloth face covering as feasible. Athletes will not be required to have a face covering while practicing or competing. Hand sanitizer will be available for team use as resources allow. The district will Intensify cleaning, disinfection and ventilation in all facilities.
Social distancing, like increased spacing, staying in small groups, and limited mixing between groups, will be encouraged. Anyone who is sick must stay home. The district will put a plan in place if a student or an employee gets sick. Athletes and coaches must provide their own water bottles for hydration. Water bottles must not be shared.
"We are happy with the plan and we are excited to get kids back to engaging in activities," Bendle said. "We are still watching how the reopening of the schools will go and, next few weeks, how things look and go from there."
Bendle said all coaches will be meeting with Athletic Director Tim Foor in the next few days for training on the new plan.