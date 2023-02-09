SUNBURY — Student athletes from Northumberland Christian School will be able to participate on the Shikellamy track and field team after Shikellamy school directors voted 6-3 in favor of a co-op agreement.
Directers voted down a co-op agreement for baseball and softball but decided in the 6-3 vote to pass the track and field co-op after hearing from several coaches and student athletes during Thursday's board meeting.
Directors Slade Shreck, Justin Lenner and Jennifer Wetzel voted against the co-op agreement, while directors Wendy Wiest, Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Mike Stender, Jeff Balestrini, Mike Thomas and Lori Garman voted in favor.
The issue began weeks ago after Athletic Director Tim Foor told the board that Northumberland Christian officials reached out to the district and asked about track, baseball and softball.
Northumberland Christian does have a small track program, Foor said.
Officials said because the school does not offer these sports, they wanted to reach an agreement with Shikellamy so that students could participate.
Foor said softball, baseball and track can’t get lifted to another class from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association because those teams are already in top tiers.
The board listened to the comments from coaches, students and parents before approving the motion.
“I am in complete favor of doing this,” Shikellamy student athlete Bri Hennet told the board. "I am in favor of having them join with us."
Shikellamy student Sam Hennet agreed.
"I support the co-op and I think it would be good for us," he said.
Track coach Jonny Evans told the board he thought about the pros and cons and decided having Northumberland Christian School students on the team was the right choice.
Wetzel had told the coaches for weeks she respected hearing from them but her loyalty belongs to the students of Shikellamy.
Wetzel said she wants district students to have every opportunity they could possibly have and a co-op agreement could cause problems for district students down the road.
Wetzel said she considered each side but in the end her number one obligation is to the students of the district and she stuck to her word on her vote.
After the vote was taken, Wiest made a surprise motion to ask administration to look into getting a fee from Northumberland Christian for participation for uniforms. Track coaches said they wanted to be involved in the gathering of information because the boosters also pay a percentage.
Directors added the motion to the agenda and asked for public comment before they voted on gathering the information, although a vote was not needed, Bendle said.
Shikellamy student athlete parent Kellie Cianflone said she was disappointed with the vote, but not surprised.
"What's good for one sport should be good for all," she said. "There are board members who are parents of student athletes that represent track and softball, but only track was approved. Coach (Jonny) Evans stated at a booster club meeting this was the best indoor track season they ever had so why bring in a co-op for track and field when apparently we already have outstanding athletes at Shikellamy."
Northumberland Christian School accepts students from various school districts. So any participant that would be allowed to compete at Shikellamy would not be paying the normal tax that property owners within the district do, officials said.
Shikellamy is in class 3A which is the largest classification in PIAA and the enrollment number is 366, officials said.
The district would not switch classes if the co-op agreement were to pass, Foor said.