SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District paid $2,400 in engineering fees for the new stadium project just one day after an email exchange was released between Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle discussing keeping waiving the fees and keeping the public in the dark about the transaction.
According to Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer, the school district delivered a check to City Hall on Friday, one day after The Daily Item published a story about the email exchange showing Bendle asking Brosious to waive the fees.
In an email to Backer on Aug. 11 Bendle wrote to Backer and said the fees were paid and the district is no longer requesting the waiver, according to the email acquired by The Daily Item.
When council members Jim Eister and John Barnhart, who is the head of the code department, were made aware of Bendle's request, they publicly stated they would be voting no to waiving the fees.
In June, Bendle emailed Brosious, a teacher in the Shikellamy School District, saying, “Do you know that the permitting costs of the stadium project are just under $60K?,” Bendle wrote. “The permitting costs for the Chief project were $11K and the project cost for Chief were more. In my experience, this is a crazy amount of money for such. Is there anything you can do about this? Thanks for consideration.”
Brosious responded and asked Bendle to not speak in public about waiving the fees, so others did not make the same request. Bendle agreed and said he would not tell anyone.
"I have spoken to numerous council members about this issue when it came to light and as city administrator, I had no prior knowledge of this taking place and was not a part of the conversations. Asking to keep it a secret is not how government should operate.”
On Aug. 8, Bendle sent Brosious a letter asking the city to waive $2,400 worth of fees.
Eister and Barnhart said absolutely not.
Eister said the expenses are fees that city taxpayers would have to pay to Northeast Inspection Consultants, of Scranton.
Barnhart said he spoke with Brosious in June and agreed if the rest of council agreed to waive the $24,000 but he was not giving any more breaks.
The Shikellamy Stadium project has ballooned to $7.7 million — up from the original estimated price of $5.4 million — for complete renovations, a turf playing field and a new track.
The stadium is expected to open in September.