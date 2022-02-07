SUNBURY — Members of the 65-student Shikellamy Law Enforcement Club continued to mingle with state troopers, federal agents, probation officers and other Valley authorities.
Shikellamy Police Chief and former state police Cpl. Shawn Williams held “Law Enforcement Career Week” at the high school this past week. Several guest speakers spoke to the members of the club about their daily lives in law enforcement.
The club, which started at the beginning of the school year, has already allowed students to interact with state police helicopter pilots.
“I wanted to give the students an all-out experience to meet with various aspects of law enforcement,” Williams said.
“We wanted to have guest speakers come in and explain exactly what they do and what kind of career they have in this field.”
Hazleton state trooper and state police spokesperson Anthony Petroski was one of the speakers and explained to students being a trooper is a job he always wanted, but it is difficult.
“There are times when we are in situations that can be tricky,” he told students. “We are there to protect the public and we also have to be able to protect ourselves."
Petroski gave students an example of arriving at home for a welfare check and discovering the individual had passed away.
“We have to enter the house,” he said. “We have to sometimes see the worst of things.”
Students sat and listened intently as Petroski and Williams, who has investigated hundreds of murders in his career, detailed cases.
Williams, who was also part of the state police cold case division, explained to students the role of a trooper as opposed to the various other ranks in the state police.
Other speakers were members of the Northumberland County Adult Probation Department as well as Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he was thrilled to see Williams being active in the school community.
“It is important to have the interaction between law enforcement and students so they understand what they do and how they have the best interests of everyone in mind,” Matulewicz said. “Chief (Shawn) Williams is doing just that and I commend him.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he is also happy students are engaged.
“Chief Williams has brought tremendous excitement and opportunities to this district,” he said. The students "want to join and they are really learning about law enforcement.”
Logan Wiest, 14, a ninth-grade student, who is also a member of the new club, said he was impressed with the aircraft.
“I liked seeing how it landed,” he said. “This is a cool club and I think I will learn a lot from Mr. Williams.”
Junior Kaylee Jenkins, 17, of Sunbury, said she enjoys the club because she is learning about the law enforcement profession.
"This is a great club because we are getting so much information about the different aspects of what each position does," Jenkins said.
Tyler Tegge, 16, a junior, said he is also enjoying the club. "This is making me think about a future in law enforcement," he said.