SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District students will return to the classroom on Wednesday and administrators are looking forward to the year.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district had a successful open house last week.
"Shikellamy is ready to make this school year one of the best ever," he said. "All of the open houses were well attended and it was great to see our students and families. Next Friday night is our opening home football game and we are excited to see some of our student-athletes and our marching band members. Our other fall sports teams are out of the fields practicing hard and getting ready to go."
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams said he will also be adding another officer to the department and that person will be stationed at the middle school, in Northumberland.
"We are excited to be back and I think with the addition of another officer we will have the district very well covered," Williams said.
Williams, a retired state trooper, said the district handled 115 incidents this year that led to 39 citations and 14 arrests for other misdemeanor or felony charges.
"I want that number to come down," he said. "I think with the visibility of having us out and meeting with students we will continue to build the connections that are needed."
Williams started with the district last year and developed the most popular club in Shikellamy with his "Law Enforcement Club" which saw more than 70 students sign up.
Williams said he continues to build on the various activities the club provided students last year, which includes a trip to the State Police Academy, in Hershey, and a reconstruction of a crime scene.
"We will be adding more things for students to do," he said. "I am looking forward to getting started."
Williams said the district just approved his department to add the additional part-time officer.
"I am now beginning the process of posting the job and beginning to interview," he said.
Bendle said he is also looking forward to the new year.
"A special thank you to our custodians, administrators, office staff, and teachers for getting everything ready for the start of the school year," Bendle said. "We can't wait for Wednesday."