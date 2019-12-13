The Shikellamy School District has purchased an app for coaches to communicate with student-athletes to allow school officials to track communications.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said on Friday the district recently purchased the Remind notification app. The district will $8,850 a year for three years, Bendle said. The district received a discounted rate because of the multi-year purchase, Bendle said.
"In the past, coaches were allowed to use the free Remind app or other communication tools approved by administration. Moving forward, district policy will change, Jan. 9 and coaches will be required to use the Remind app only," Bendle told all district coaches.
"I want to stress the importance of communicating with teams as a group and not individually. I am directing coaches not to communicate through Remind or any other tools individually with players. This goes into effect immediately."
Bendle said after The Daily Item filed a Right to Know request in August looking for all text messages or emails between coaches and student-athletes that he found the district had no uniform policy for coaches to communicate with players. Using the app will mean coaches no longer can text message student-athletes one-on-one, Bendle said.
"Through the process with The Daily Item the district did not find any items of concern but has elected to move forward with a program that can provide more oversight," Bendle said.
The Daily Item filed Right to Know requests to nine Valley schools and all but Line Mountain complied. The newspaper appealed Line Mountain's denial and awaits a ruling from the state Office of Open Records.
The Shamokin Area School District agreed to mediation with the state Office of Open Records to comply with a Right to Know request. District solicitor Tim Bowers and business manager and Right to Know Officer Karen Colangelo made the final call to comply after a Nov. 5. conference call.
Bowers said he has been meeting with coaches and reviewing the materials.
Shikellamy, Milton, Warrior Run, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Mount Carmel provided the newspaper with the information within the last two months. All the districts' information showed coaches in the Valley were following procedures put in place at each school district.