SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District wants to let staff and parents know that they are being proactive in assuring the safety of all students in light of a mass shooting in Texas.
On Tuesday, at least 19 children and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Associated Press reports.
The suspected shooter, who might have had a handgun and a rifle, was also killed when law enforcement confronted him, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
As the news broke and began to travel across the county, Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams said he immediately called Superintendent Jason Bendle and said he wanted to meet with children at school Wednesday.
"This is an absolute tragedy," Williams said. "In response to this, I felt it was necessary to assure students, parents and staff that I was at each building, called all Valley police departments, including the state police and met with teachers and students to see if anyone had any concerns."
Williams said he arrived at the high school well before students and had already spoken with Sunbury, Northumberland, Point Township and state police at Stonington to get officers and troopers to be near the schools Wednesday — not because of risk, but because he wanted to let the students, staff and parents know police are watching.
"State police visited the schools today and I am very grateful," Williams, a retired corporal in the state police, said."Every department that has a building in its jurisdiction was also very responsive and willing to help by showing their presence and I am also grateful to them."
Chief Shikellamy Elementary teacher Nichole Hicks said she was pleased to see Williams.
"He (Williams) is such a positive addition with our district," she said. "I have witnessed his kindness and diligence on multiple occasions and I am extremely grateful for all his support."
Tuesday’s tragedy reminded the country of the deadly shootings at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in 1999; Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, later in 2018, and the Dec. 14, 2002, attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when a 20-year-old man killed 20 children and six adults.
Former U.S. Rep. and federal prosecutor Tom Marino, of Cogan Station, who represented Sunbury when he was a congressman, has been speaking to the media since the shooting took place Tuesday. Marino said he was glad to see Shikellamy being proactive and called on Harrisburg to release COVID-19 money to school districts across the commonwealth to help with more security or police departments within those districts.
"This needs to be done," Marino said. "No child or parent or teacher should ever have to worry about their child or being in school."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare also visited the schools and said he was supporting the district and its department.
"I was in contact with Chief Williams and let him know we were here for him and the district," Hare said. "We also put our police vehicles around the schools to show we are here."
Chief Shikellamy Principal Mike Egan said he was thankful for the district's response.
"It is very calming to see," he said.
Inside Chief Shikellamy, teacher Amy Herbster said she was pleased to see law enforcement in the area.
"It was very comforting to see our Shikellamy Police force and Sunbury Police force at the schools today," she said.
Teacher Betsy Grimm agreed.
"After he (Williams) left, my students said they felt extra safe with him being there today," She said.
Williams said he will keep up the police presence at the schools the rest of the week and understands the emotions in districts.
"There are so many mixed emotions going on right now," he said. "I just want everyone to know we are around and will continue to be around to ensure the safety of everyone."
Bendle said he wanted Wednesday to be as normal as possible for students.
"Today was not much different," he said. "Chief Williams, myself and other administrators were present and very vigilant throughout the day. School safety is our top priority."
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday called for immediate action from the General Assembly and Pennsylvania's Congressional delegation to pass common-sense legislation to prevent gun violence.
"I am horrified by these tragedies and I am angry that our lawmakers continue to fail to address gun violence," Wolf said. "I strongly urge our General Assembly and Congress to enact common-sense legislation that will help stem the tide of gun violence. How many more children must die before we actually take meaningful action? How many more mass shootings must we witness before we wake up to the reality that gun violence is a public health crisis that must be addressed? People should feel safe going to school, the supermarket, their place of worship, the mall, the movies, and even outside in their community. Yet, these tragedies keep happening."
Danville Area Superintendent Ricki Boyle sent out a message to the community Wednesday expressing her thoughts.
"Today I come to you heartbroken following the tragic loss of life at Robb Elementary School," she said. "I want to assure you that Danville Area School District has been proactive in assessing potential vulnerability and has put in place many methods of security to protect our schools, up to and including having two police officers in our district."
Boyle said administrators, counselors, social workers, and a school psychologist were ready to speak to any student.