SUNBURY — A program designed by a Shikellamy school director is bringing joy to employees of the district.
School director Lori Garman said she wanted to give back to all the employees of the district by giving them a small token of appreciation for working through COVID-19, and continuing to provide quality education to students.
“They all deserve to be noticed,” Garman said. “So I was thinking one day about how hard all of our employees are working and I wanted to do something. Anything.”
So Garman then brought her idea to the school board, who all agreed.
“I just wanted to do something nice,” Garman said.
Garman, who owns The Packer House, in Sunbury, said she will be making cookies and small food items on occasion to drop off to various buildings at any time.
“That part we can handle,” she said. “But we are looking at getting other items, like flowers, and just something so our employees know we care.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the first set of gifts came earlier this week in the form of flowers for secretaries.
“The last year and a half have been draining on the whole school community,” he said. “The school board placing flowers in offices makes everyone feel appreciated and reminds us that we are all in this together.”
Spanish teacher Aubyn Johnson said he loved the idea.
“It’s an amazing gesture by the board,” he said.
“To show a token of their appreciation means a lot to us.”
German teacher Carla Ferry agreed. “It’s so nice to see we are appreciated,” she said. “I think this is a great idea.”
High school Principal Marc Freeman said the new program is a great idea.
“Our school board is doing an amazing thing with this,” he said.
“It’s been a hard few years and to show appreciation like this goes a long way.”
Garman wants the community to get involved and also support the district staff.
“Anyone that wants to donate or wants to help us out is more than welcome,” she said. “All they have to do is give me a call.”
For interested individuals wishing to donate call Garman at 570- 556-7374.