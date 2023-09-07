SUNBURY — Shikellamy School Board members decided to move forward with a random drug testing policy for students in the district during a work session on Thursday night.
Director Wendy Wiest explained community members and some school board directors met for several months to go over the possible plan.
Wiest said the tests are completely random, and it's a step in the right direction to deter students from using any illegal drugs.
Director Mike Thomas was in favor of adopting a policy.
"If this works as intended, it is a good thing," he said.
The board said this would be for all students participating in extracurricular activities, not just student athletes.
Also at the session, Superintendent Jason Bendle reported contractors are saying the stadium's new track may be cured earlier than the original date of Sept. 29.
Bendle said the district is hoping to be able to reopen the stadium on Sept. 22.
"We are hopeful, but don't count on it for sure," he told the board.
Either way, barring any issues, the stadium will be open on Sept. 29, he said.
Wiest also announced, after discussing with the board, the district will stick with Northumberland County as tax collectors instead of switching to Portnoff Law Associates, of King of Prussia.
Last month, Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nate Savidge and Tax Claim Director Janel Barwick from the county tax claim office told the board that the district should not switch to a third party delinquent tax collector.
Portnoff Law Associates representatives told school board directors in a presentation that the company is successful in collections, but Savidge said the county is also effective.
“If this passes, and you switch, we will literally pay for a service to attorneys to levy fees on people who can’t afford their bills already,” Savidge said.
The board agreed to stay with Northumberland County and there will be no more discussions on the issue.
Shikellamy meets for its regular meeting Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. inside the district administration building on Packer Island.