SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School has a new principal.
The district's board of directors at Thursday night's meeting voted to approve Marc Freeman principal at Shikellamy High School at a pro-rated salary of $110, 000 for the 2019/20 school term, effective Monday, Aug. 12. Freeman most recently was principal of the Bloomsburg School District Middle School.
They also approved Lt. Col. Bart Wagner as the new JRTOC instructor at Shikellamy High School. His salary will be based on the US Army salary placement.
Freeman was principal for nine years Bloomsburg Middle School before being hired to be principal at Shikellamy High School.
"I'm really excited at the opportunity," he said. "It's a great school, great teachers and kids. Love the community. It reminds me a lot of the school I attended as a kid, Southern Columbia."
Freeman said he has been impressed by how Shikellamy was the center of the community, where people were actively involved with the school.
His first day on the job will be Monday.
"I'm grateful that Bloomsburg released me," he said. "I wanted to get here as soon as possible. We start the third (of September) so there is a lot to get done."
High on his list of priorities is "to develop a relationship with the students. Get to know them," he said. Get to know the teachers and work collaboratively with them.
"I am interested in cooperative education, and the potential for students getting out in the community. Giving them a relevant education, finding out what they are interested in doing."
There is the pathways program and Freeman is interested in seeing if that is right for Shikellamy. "I want to work with the staff and see if that is really feasible."
Wagner also wants to hit the ground running, he said. "I met with some cadets last week and they seem to be a pretty well-motivated group of students. The cadets I met will be great leaders for young people."
The plans this fall including some trips to give senior cadets some training, "along with younger students." They'll also run a five-kilometer race in New York City. Beyond that other plans have yet to be decided.
Wagner has taught ROTC at other schools and said he was excited about this new challenge.
"I'll be on hand every school day," he said, "plus weekends when we have activities."