SUNBURY — Three political newcomers and three incumbents will be vying for five seats on the Shikellamy school board, in November.
Political newcomers Leyna Kipp, Joe Stutzman and Julie Brosius, and incumbents Wendy Wiest, Slade Shreck and Lori Garman will all appear on the November ballot in an attempt to grab one of the five, four-year seats that will be available in December.
Kipp, of Northumberland, finished second on the Democratic side, while current board President Wendy Wiest won the Democratic nod. Director Slade Shreck finished third on the Democratic side, There were 287 write-in votes yet to be counted.
On the Republican side, Brosius was the top vote-getter with 1,668 votes, while Wiest finished with 1,648, Garman with 1,609, Stutzman with 1,378 and Shreck with 1,346.
All six names will appear on the November ballot, along with two-write in candidates, if they successfully received 10 votes to get their names on the ballot.