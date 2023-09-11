SUNBURY — There is enough “probable cause” that the Shikellamy School District board of directors broke the Sunshine Law when it hired an assistant superintendent the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office reports.
In a letter sent to district solicitor Mike Levin, of Philadelphia, on Monday, Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Vince Rovito said there was “probable cause” to charge board members with the violation. The district attorney’s office has a policy that first-time offenders of the Sunshine Law be issued a warning.
The Daily Item filed the complaint with the district attorney's office in mid-August after Jeremy Winn began his employment on Aug. 1, 14 days prior to a public vote hiring him to fill the position. Former Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy Kahn resigned in June after she accepted the position of superintendent at Greenwood School District, in Millerstown.
Rovito said in the letter to Levin — who does not attend school board meetings on a regular basis — that the investigation was conducted by Chief County Detective Degg Stark.
"I reviewed the documentation provided and the physical evidence — the texts, statements and emails — as well as the case law and case law you provided," Rovito wrote to Levin in the letter, noting two directors provided statements. "I am of the opinion that there is enough probable cause to believe the Sunshine Law was violated.”
Pennsylvania's Sunshine law "requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting. It requires that meetings have prior notice, and that the public can attend, participate and comment before an agency takes that official action."
Rovito said no charges against Shikellamy directors Mike Thomas, Jeff Balestrini, Wendy Wiest, Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Lori Garman, Jennifer Wetzel, Slade Shreck or Justin Lenner will be forthcoming, but Levin needs to advise the board on corrective measures.
"While the burden to sustain a probable cause arrest is light and that a trial would be another matter, these offenses are summary in nature and as a general proposition the district attorney does not arrest someone for a first-time violation of the Sunshine Law,” Rovito said. "The district attorney’s office does however send a letter advising the board that there is probable cause to believe a law has been violated.”
The issue came to light when members of the public questioned why Winn started with the district on Aug. 1, even though he wasn't officially being voted on until Aug. 15 during a regular voting meeting. Residents asked questions during the Aug. 15 meeting, and Superintendent Jason Bendle said nothing was done wrong with Winn's hiring.
The district attorney’s office disagreed with Bendle's assumption and also issued a warning.
“Should this occur again, the outcome may be significantly different,” Rovito wrote.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he believes his office followed the law.
"Our office has cases from murder to parking tickets and everywhere in between," he said Monday. "We take every complaint seriously and this is a matter of public trust in governmental institutions, and I commend Assistant District Attorney (Vince) Rovito and Detective Degg Stark for their efforts during this process. The Sunshine Law is a law for a reason and if there is an allegation of something that was suspected to be done wrong by anyone, we will investigate it. No matter what kind of case it is."
Winn left the Danville Area School District near the end of the 2022-23 school year. School officials did not discuss his departure, noting it was a personnel matter. Winn took a principal job at Millville Area School District in July. He interviewed at Shikellamy on July 18 and started working at Shikellamy on Aug. 1.
Emails acquired by The Daily Item through a Right to Know at Millville Area School District show Winn did nothing criminal in an investigation led by Danville officials prior to him resigning his 20-year position to head to Millville, according to an email sent to Millville Superintendent Joe Rasmus from Danville Superintendent Molly Nied on May 19.
Nied also attached a letter of recommendation for Winn praising his work in Danville, and saying the investigation into Winn was not related to anything criminal, civil or any child protective services matters.
In one email on Aug. 21, Millville officials wrote to Shikellamy officials informing them Winn’s memorandum of understanding was approved on July 13, which would have made it five days before Winn was interviewed by Shikellamy for the position of assistant superintendent.
According to Bendle, the letter was a typo and the document was approved by Millville at an August meeting, after Winn was officially hired by Shikellamy by a 6-2 vote at the Aug. 15 meeting. Wetzel and Eister-Whitaker both voted against the hire. Eister-Whitaker cited "problems with the hiring process" as the reason for her no vote.
According to an agenda from an Aug. 17 meeting in Millville, directors voted and passed the memorandum of understanding.
According to emails from Millville, the district and Shikellamy were working on the memorandum of understanding, with insurance reimbursements to Millville on July 20, two days after he interviewed and almost a full month before Shikellamy publicly voted to hire him.
The memorandum of understanding does not say anything about Winn being paid from Aug. 1, but Bendle said during the Aug. 15 meeting, Winn would be paid for his work prior to being officially hired.
Wetzel and Eister-Whitaker both voted against the memorandum of understanding on Aug. 15. It passed 6-2.
Shikellamy meets 7 p.m. Thursday for a regular voting meeting inside the administration building on Packer Island.