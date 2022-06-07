SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District property owners will see at least a 1 mill tax increase, or about $17.50 as an average per home, after directors vote on the final proposed 2022-2023 budget next week.
Director Lori Garman started the conversation Tuesday night at the work session by informing the board she would not vote for a 2 mill increase that was proposed last month.
Garman told the board she would agree to a 1 mill increase, which would leave the district in a $260,000 deficit, according to Business Manager Brian Manning.
Manning said if the district would vote on a 2 mill increase it would leave the district $80,000 in the hole to start next school year. Manning said the average increase will be about $17.50 per household.
Board President Wendy Wiest agreed with Garman and polled the board, which was almost in complete agreement to only raise taxes 1 mill.
Throughout the year, the district continued to say the final proposed budget could have potentially been passed without a tax increase.
Manning said it would be not accurate to tell the board that a 2 mill tax increase was necessary and that directors worked hard and, thanks to tough decisions to keep the financial future of Shikellamy looking good.
Last year at this time, Shikellamy faced a deficit that cost taxpayers a 2 mill tax increase.
The proposed final budget directors will vote on is about $50,736,922.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the board reviewed the budget and made the necessary decisions to keep the spending under control.
The next meeting will be held on June 14 when the final budget is expected to be approved.