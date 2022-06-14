SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District property owners will see a 1 mill tax increase after directors voted unanimously on the final proposed 2022-2023 budget.
The board agreed a week ago to the 1 mill tax increase, which still leaves the district with a $260,000 deficit to begin the new year, according to numbers provided to the board by Business Manager Brian Manning.
The operating budget for the upcoming school year is $51 million, according to district officials.
Manning said if the district would have voted on a 2 mill increase it would have left the district $80,000 in the hole to start next school year. Manning said the average increase will be about $17.50 per household in the upcoming school year.
The district approved a temporary tax exemption for the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital, which will be given to DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy).
No specific plans for the facility were announced by DRIVE.
Members also approved salary increases and a 3-percent raise for various employees Tuesday night.
The district hired Logan Leiby as a special education teacher, Kayley Wojciechowski as a kindergarten teacher at Oaklyn Elementary School, and Justin Petrovich as a fifth-grade math teacher at Beck Elementary all at a salary of $48,500. The district hired Talisha Griner as a third-grade teacher at Chief Elementary School at a salary of $65,757.
The board also approved several coaches for the fall and winter sports, including head boys basketball coach Bill Zeigler and head girls basketball coach lew Dellegrotti. Both will earn $6,000 for their roles. Head wrestling coach Tim Boetsch was also retained at a salary of $3,100.