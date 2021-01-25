A winter weather advisory for Northumberland County from early Tuesday morning through 4 p.m. prompted Shikellamy officials to go to an virtual learning model district-wide on Tuesday.
"In order to keep our students safe, the district will provide all education 100% virtually tomorrow," said Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Attendance will be taken so students are expected to log on to their virtual classrooms.
Lunch availability will be dependent on road conditions. Lunch information will be updated on the district's website and Facebook page, Bendle said.