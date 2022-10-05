SUNBURY — While Reagan Wiest is getting a head start on her expected career in education, the Shikellamy senior is doing her best to balance classwork, athletics and community service.
Wiest, who plans to attend Bloomsburg University, is working with first- and second-grade students in teacher Krista Tilford's life skills class at Oaklyn Elementary School.
“I love going and helping,” Wiest said. “The kids are so sweet. This is helping me in my plan to go into education.”
In her "down" time, Wiest balances being a goalie for the Shikellamy field hockey team and being a leader among the students in the high school according to school officials. She is also a standout softball player for the Braves after hitting .426 with 24 RBIs and leading Shikellamy to the district quarterfinals.
“So far my senior year has been great," she said. “I’m excited to see what else this year will bring.”
Principal Marc Freeman said Wiest is a great student and a leader among her classmates.
"She is always smiling and picking others up around her. Her leadership is evident on the field hockey field as a goalie and on the softball team where she can be seen yelling encouragement to her teammates," Freeman said. "In the classroom, she excels in all of her classes by giving 100 percent to her academics. She exemplifies what it means to be a Shikellamy Brave and serves as a role model for underclassmen. She is a Shikellamy High School class act.”
High school teacher Christy Krieger said Wiest is determined.
Reagan (Wiest) is bright and friendly and an enthusiastic student and athlete,” she said. "I have no doubt she will be successful in college and beyond.”
Teacher Jonny Evans said Wiest is dedicated to her studies.
"In addition to being an outstanding student, Reagan (Wiest) is the vice president of Shikellamy’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes where she is a dedicated student who always contributes to our weekly meetings,” he said.
In addition to Wiest’s on-the-field accomplishments in field hockey, she is also the captain of the softball team, a member of the PA Power field hockey national qualifier, a member of the National Honor Society, FBLA, and works at the Sunbury Community Pool. She has a 4.0 GPA and has verbally committed to playing field hockey at Bloomsburg University.
Wiest said she is just looking forward to senior year and getting to finish the season with her teammates before hitting the fields and ending her high school career playing softball.
“I’m looking forward to the rest of my season and then getting to play softball,” she said.