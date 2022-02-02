SUNBURY — Meghan Bussey is more than ready to begin her next chapter and the 17-year-old Shikellamy High School student spends part of her day preparing for a potential career in the classroom.
Before Bussey graduates, she plans to make as many memories as she can with friends and teammates.
“It’s going to be hard to leave this place,” she said. “I made so many friends here and I love this little tiny community of people that have all come together.”
Bussey, of Sunbury, shines in the classroom and in athletics. The track and field star won an indoor event at Penn State, winning the shot put with a first-place throw of 33-feet, 2 1/4 inches.
Bussey, who is also a straight-A student, is part of the district’s career exploration program, where she attends a class at the high school in the morning and then travels to Chief Shikellamy Elementary School, where she helps in a classroom the rest of the day.
Bussey plans on attending Lebanon Valley College, where she will continue her studies in elementary education.
“I am excited and sad all at the same time,” she said. “My time here has been amazing and I love all the teachers I have had and will miss everyone.”
High School Principal Marc Freeman said he will miss Bussey.
“Meghan Bussey is an outstanding student and citizen,” he said. “Our profession needs young, inspired and motivated individuals like Meghan to enter teaching. She will become an amazing teacher and impact students’ lives for generations to come. Our school is better because of students like Meghan.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle agreed with Freeman.
“Meghan is a phenomenal student,” he said. “She is a model student at Shikellamy and we couldn’t be more proud of her.”
For Bussey, the rest of her time at Shikellamy will be about finding ways to embrace the final half of her final year in high school.
“I am excited about the next chapter,” she said. “But for now I will continue to enjoy my time here and I look forward to the future.”
