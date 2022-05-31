SUNBURY — A group of Shikellamy High School seniors enjoyed their big day by playing games and having a picnic.
Senior Lily Wiest, who will attend Susquehanna University, in the fall, organized the event that saw nearly 50 of her classmates come to the Shikellamy soccer field to play games, eat food prepared by the Americus Hose Co., and enjoy each other’s company before bidding farewell at graduation Tuesday night.
Wiest said the class did not have a senior trip and she wanted to get as many students together as she possibly could.
“I want to thank the Americus for coming over and making us food,” Wiest said. “This was a fun day to get together and just enjoy the weather before we all go our separate ways.”
Americus Hose Co. General Manager Bob Hare said the fire company was happy to support the senior picnic.
“It’s always nice to be able to give back,” he said. “When we heard this was going to take place we wanted to pull out the grill and make the seniors some food while they enjoyed the afternoon before they all graduate.”
Shikellamy teachers Christy Krieger and Melissa Brouse said they were thrilled to see the seniors having fun.
“A big thank you to the Americus for donating the food to the seniors,” Krieger said. Brouse said she was happy to be there and talk with the students.
“They were all enjoying themselves and this was so nice to see,” she said.
School Director Slade Shreck said seeing the seniors enjoying the day is what graduation is all about.
“I personally thank the Americus and the teachers who came out to hang out with the seniors,” he said. “Seeing them all enjoy a picnic and having fun on their graduation day is great.”