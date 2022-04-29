SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School seniors are the 2022 donkey basketball champions after defeating the Shikellamy alumni team Thursday night 6-4 in the spirit of raising money for the Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation.
The event, held at the Sunbury Ice Rink, drew close to 300 people and saw seniors battling former Shikellamy students in four nine-minute quarters.
“Our senior class was so excited to play because we missed out on so much over our high school years,” senior Tori Scheller said.
The game began with the alumni taking an early lead after Mayor Josh Brosious, who was playing for the alumni, scored a basket.
The alumni went up 2-1 through most of the first half but then senior Caleb Wertz surprised the crowd and hit a shot to tie the game before the buzzer to end the half.
“We had so much fun as a class getting together and doing something none of us got to do before, “ senior Taylor Sees said.
Brosious said he was also thrilled to be a part of the event.
“It’s great to be back on the donkey,” he said. “I was happy to be here.”
Seniors Melanie Minnier and Averi Dodge also said they enjoyed the night.
“It was a great experience and I hope the incoming classes get to experience this,” Minnier said.
Dodge agreed.
“I was so thankful for the opportunity to play,” she said.
The Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation is a nonprofit and 501(c)(3) that provides opportunities for children, including funding swimming lessons for students.
Shikellamy school director Slade Shreck organized the event and said he was thankful for the turnout.
“It is a fun night for everyone,” he said. “It was a great turnout and I am glad everyone enjoyed themselves.”