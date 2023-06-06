Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... * AFFECTED AREA...Northern Clinton, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Mifflin, Juniata, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams and York Counties. * TIMING...From 11 am until 8 pm on Tuesday. * WINDS...From the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20-25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...mid 70s to low 80s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning strikes may cause initial fire starts especially in the driest fuel beds. * IMPACTS...Rapid wildfire growth and spread expected. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be issued. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire. &&