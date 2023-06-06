SUNBURY — Shikellamy Stadium’s natural grass playing surface is about to be a memory after construction crews began the first steps of a $5.4 million renovation project on Monday.
The stadium closed its gates on June 1 just after the high school graduation ceremony. Crews began to move in equipment and prepare to tear up the natural surface in preparation for a new track and artificial turf.
The total cost of the project is $5.4 million. However, that number can change if the board decides to go with a new LED lighting system, which could add another $1 million.
The board hired ELA Sport, of State College, for the project.
Bendle said the district is hoping to have the turf completed before the fall sports season is underway, but said the first two games of the football season may be on the road.
Bendle said the Shamokin Area School District has agreed to let Shikellamy play its home games there if need be.
Architect representatives from the Schrader Group, of Philadelphia, told the board that some extra site work needs to be done, including moving a water line that currently runs under the football field.
Representatives said the line should not stay under the new field because it would be costly to fix any issues once the turf is in place.
Representatives said if the district decides to not upgrade the lights, they should consider at least getting the infrastructure in place for the future so that if the district ever decides to upgrade the lights, none of the new construction would be interrupted.
The field will be receiving upgrades and new bathrooms, but Bendle said those projects will not be completed by the start of the season.
The field will also receive a new six-lane track after core tests showed the existing track needs to be replaced.
“The district is excited to start the all-sports complex construction today,” Bendle said. “It will be a long process, however, it will provide a great facility for all the students and the community.”