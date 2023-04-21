Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.