SUNBURY — Oaklyn Elementary students are in a "whole new world" when it comes to modern technology. Just ask 6-year-old Joey Witmer, of Sunbury, who is a student in Shikellamy teacher Cassandra Mace's autistic support class.
Witmer said he is a big fan of the new modern technology that special education director Stephanie Michaels introduced.
"I'm learning so much," Witmer said. "It's so much fun."
Witmer is talking about the new virtual reality glasses the district is testing out.
The program, Floreo, is presented in 3D goggles that students wear to see and interact with a virtual world that teaches social, behavioral, communication and life skills for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, anxiety and other neurodiverse conditions, according to Mace.
"It's like being in a whole new world," Witmer said.
Mace uses an Ipad and guides the students through lessons, including how to cross streets, in a fun, safe and encouraging manner, she said.
The program consists of more than 175 evidence-based lessons, Mace said.
"Students are really enjoying this," Mace said. "They are learning a lot."
Mace said the program will track progress of students and she can look up the pupil and follow how well they are learning or adapting to the various tasks.
The goggles and machine come at a cost of around $6,000 but for now the district is renting the equipment from the CSIU, Michaels said.
"Floreo has given our teachers the opportunity to provide realistic teaching opportunities for students in order to practice safety skills and soft skills such as raising hands and taking turns in the classroom," she said. "Ms. Mace’s students are also rewarded with visits from animals in some of the educational videos and enjoy visiting the safari to learn about lions and oceans to study sharks."
Michaels said teachers are able to monitor progress on goals outlined in their Individualized Education Plans in order to plan for future lessons.
"Shikellamy is glad to have the opportunity to utilize Floreo in our classrooms and the partnership with the CSIU in order to provide these devices to our students," Michaels said.