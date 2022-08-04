Two Shikellamy students finished 21st in a national fishing competition after coming back from a near-dead last place the day before.
Bryce Rhody, 10, a Chief Shikellamy student, and Gavin Brubaker, 11, who attends Beck Elementary, had the comeback at the two-day competition in the 2022 Bassmaster Junior National Fishing Competition in Carrol County Thousand Acres, Tennessee. The competition this past weekend hosted 65 teams from across the country.
The boys, along with boater Rich Engleman, of Milton, had a rough first day of competition, pulling number 59 to leave the gate, said Rhody’s mother, Julie Steiner.
"The start of the tournament was delayed on Friday due to severe storms in the area. Upon the start, the boys were on the fish, but struggled to find largemouth meeting the minimum size requirements for weigh-ins. They successfully landed one large mouth weighing 14 ounces, and ended the day in 61st place,” she said.
Steiner said the second day was much better.
“The boys were determined to make a comeback and were released as boat number 7 out of the gate," she said. "They ended up with five nice size largemouth, one of which weighed five pounds one ounce, two ounces shy of the biggest bass caught up to that point in the tournament."
At the end of the day, they finished 21st, having leapfrogged 40 teams.
"They really pulled together to end with a great weight of 10 pounds 3 ounces,” Steiner said.
Rhody said he loved the experience.
'It was neat," he said. "The experience of being able to go out fishing for the third time for a championship is a good feeling."
Luke Rokavec, 17, Mifflinburg High School student, and Dylan Edwards, 19, a Milton Area student attending cyber school, will be competing this weekend in Lake Hartwell, South Carolina.
Rokavec was also named to the 2022 All-Star team through Bassmaster Magazine.
All four Valley students are members of the Susquehanna Valley Fishing Team, one of the first established junior teams in the state.
