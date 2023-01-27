SUNBURY — Shikellamy students help clean district buildings and earn some extra money along the way thanks to a school program.
Shikellamy School District Buildings and Grounds Director Doug Benick and Superintendent Jason Bendle began the program at the start of the pandemic in 2020, when there was a shortage of custodial workers.
Seven students, including Angelina Snyder, 17, and Owen Welliver, 17, work 20 hours a week with current Shikellamy custodial staff after school.
"This is great because I get me time and put my earbuds in and I get to work," Welliver said. "Plus I am getting paid."
Students earn $12 per hour and can work up to 20 hours a week while being supervised by current staff.
"They are all doing a great job," custodial staff member Steve Hare said. "It's great to have them working with us."
Benick said the district continues to look for full-time employees, but that the students are doing a great job.
Bendle said the students get to learn a bit about the real world by working but education is still the priority.
"The students can work when they can," he said. "If they need time to study or have extracurricular events taking place then that comes first, but all in all this program is working and we are proud of the entire staff."
Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy Kahn said she was also happy to see the students getting to gain some work experience.
"They do a great job and they are liking being able to keep the buildings clean for the other students," she said.
Snyder said working for the district is rewarding.
"I like working at Priestley Elementary School because I know a lot of the kids," Snyder said. "I like being able to make sure things are clean for them and the best part is, I am getting paid."
The students arrive to work at 3:30 p.m. and work until 7:30 p.m., Bendle said.
"I think a lot of time our custodial staff gets overlooked and they shouldn't," he said. "These are the people who make sure the students are coming into a clean and safe building, and they should be noticed for their hard work."
Benick agreed.
"We are very proud of the staff and all they do to make sure the buildings are clean," he said.
Snyder and Welliver said they are unsure what they will do in the future, but while they attend college they plan on continuing to work for Shikellamy, even on a part-time basis.
"It's great to know I will be able to make a few extra dollars doing something I am enjoying," Welliver said. "I am very thankful for this opportunity."
Snyder agreed.
"This is a great place to work," Snyder said.
Benick said the district is accepting applications and anyone interested in applying can do so at the Shikellamy Administration Building on Packer Island.
Bendle said the district plans on keeping the students working on a part-time basis and as fill-ins in the case all the positions would be filled.