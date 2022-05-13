SUNBURY — Students at Oaklyn and Priestley elementary schools have a better understanding of businesses in their community after Shikellamy School District Guidance Counselor Meghan Andrews organized a career day Thursday.
“I wanted to provide the students with an opportunity to have a hands-on experience to see all of the career opportunities in our area,” Andrews said.
“I want to thank the 35 businesses for taking time out of their mornings to present at Oaklyn and Priestley elementary schools.”
Chris Reis, of Chris Reis State Farm Insurance, of Sunbury, was among the participants.
“I was very happy to be invited,” he said. “It was great seeing the kids learn so many different career options all in our local area. I was excited to talk to them about entrepreneurship.”
Andy Long, of W&L Subaru, in Northumberland, said he also enjoyed the day meeting with children.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said.
Oaklyn Elementary student Emma Kearney, 8, said she was having a blast seeing all the careers.
“This is a lot of fun and we get to learn some things,” she said.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle praised Andrews for her work.
“She (Andrews) did an amazing job with this,” he said. “This was an awesome turnout.”
Oaklyn Principal Steve Renn said he was thankful to the community and praised Andrews.
“The presenters were engaging and informative and our students were well-behaved,” he said. “Mrs. Andrews did a wonderful job of making the contacts and putting it all together. We hope to make this an annual tradition here at Oaklyn.”
Oaklyn Elementary second-grader Jack Pita, 8, said he enjoyed the day.
“I liked walking around and listening to the different businesses and seeing all the different vehicles that people use,” he said. “I especially liked the PowerLineman (IB Abel) business that showed us how their truck works.”